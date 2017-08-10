Soccer

VIDEO: The Changing Face of Nike's Premier League Football Over the Past 17 Seasons

90Min
an hour ago

It's just over 24 hours until the 2017/18 Premier League season officially kicks off, and suffice to say we're excited as hell to finally have our beloved game back.

It's also strange to consider that the Premier League will celebrate the 25th year of its existence this term too, and plenty has happened in the world of football since its inception in 1992.

One of the changes that has come into fashion, particularly since the turn of the 21st century, is the unveiling of the new Premier League football - as designed and manufactured by sports giants Nike - and ahead of Arsenal and Leicester getting the coming campaign underway on Friday evening, the boys over at allarsenal.com have put together a lovely reminder of each football iteration over the past 17 seasons:

How cool is that eh? It's surreal seeing the design for the early editions of the Nike football remaining pretty much the same for consecutive seasons, with the 2000/01 and 2001/02, and 2002/03 and 2003/04 iterations undergoing no change.

There's very slight tweaks that come into force after the introduction of the 2004/05 AEROW I ball, before a sizeable shift takes place when the 2008/09 90 OMNI ball was revealed. That's the one with yellow Nike swish in the middle of the three-pronged red design for those trying to keep up.

Andrew Redington/GettyImages

From there, each new ball undergoes its own stylish transformation with varying degrees of success and colour palettes before we reach this season's iteration - the Nike ORDEM V.

The ORDEM V comes complete with a new enhanced bladder to give "optimum touch and feel" to today's stars, while the addition of Nike's arrowtec grooves allow for "accurate flight" and the Distored Motion Graphic will give fans, players and managers the ability to track the ball's movement as it rolls, flies and gets thrown about Premier League pitches.

We can't wait to see the new Nike ball in action. Not long to go until we finally see it in action now too!

