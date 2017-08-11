Arsenal Set to Make a Move for Caen Starlet Following Failed Bid From Inter

After Serie A side Internazionale saw an approach of £5.4 million rejected by Caen for the services of 19-year-old Yann Karamoh, Arsenal are now set to swoop for the young French-Ivorian.

According to Calciomercato, the Gunners will face competition from fellow suitors Saint Etienne, as competition for the youngster's signature heats up.

While Inter also remain interested in acquiring Karamoh's services, the Italians have had two initial offers rebuffed and may subsequently be willing to risk waiting until next summer when his contract expires with Caen in order to bring him to San Siro on a free transfer.

Regarding the interest emanating from Inter, Caen club president Jean Fracois-Fortin said: "Inter made a fairly honest offer, considering the player had only a year left on his contract. We still have the hope of finding an agreement as soon as possible. This is the right project for him.”

While Inter's hesitation could be a risky decision if either Arsenal or Saint Etienne were to push for a move to bring Karamoh to their club, it is believed that the France under 21 international's preferred destination is with the Nerazzurri.

Throughout the 2016/17 campaign Karamoh was involved in nine goals for Caen, scoring five and assisting four from 35 Ligue 1 games.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

The young winger shone quietly in a season whereby compatriot Kylian Mbappe stole the headlines, seeing Karamoh go somewhat under the radar.

Interest in the starlet is likely to increase as his contract with Caen approaches its conclusion, subsequently Arsenal may have to move quick if they are to pen a deal for the young winger who has already made a bright start to his career, drawing comparison between himself and the aforementioned Mbappe.