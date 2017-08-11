Junior Stanislas Set to Miss First Month of Bournemouth's Season With Groin Injury

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has announced that Junior Stanislas could miss the first month of the Premier League season after suffering a groin injury ahead of their Premier League opener away to West Brom.

Stanislas played an important role for the Cherries last season - scoring seven goals and registering five assists in 21 appearances for the club, and Howe admits that his absence will be felt.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"Junior Stanislas is out and that's a big miss at the moment," the English manager told reporters on Friday, via the Daily Mail. "I don't see it being particularly long, a month maximum. Everyone else is in contention for Saturday.

"We've got a good squad this season and in my seat, you don't want to disappoint people. It does give you some confidence though that we have a number of good players and over the season, everyone will have to play their part."

Howe went on to discuss his aspirations for the coming season, and seems to believe that his squad strength has improved from last year - but was hesitant to predict just how far they can go this term.

"I'm looking forward to this season. We're in a good place, the players have come back fit and focused and I'm happy with the pre-season we've had. I think we're ready to go at West Brom,

"We've got better than the season before. I believe that this team can do special things, but we'll have to wait and see how things go."

After playing the Baggies, Howe's side host both Watford and Manchester City before travelling to the Emirates to face off against Arsenal in what is considered a tough start to the season.