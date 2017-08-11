Juventus Prepare £23m Bid for Liverpool Ace as Talks Over Improved Deal Stall

Juventus are readying a £23m offer for Emre Can as talks over a new contract with Liverpool were said to have stalled.

Can has less than 12 months remaining on his current Anfield deal and, while discussions have been held about extending his stay, the midfielder and the Reds are yet to shake hands over terms of a new contract.

That has led La Gazzetta dello Sport to claim that Juventus, who have been chasing Can all summer, will make a move for the Germany international and attempt to entice him to Serie A.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is believed to want to retain the services of a player he sees as integral to the way that his side play, but the German may be powerless to keep him if the club's owners - Fenway Sports Group - decide to cash in on Can while the iron is hot.

Juventus have been weighing up which of their reported transfer targets to move for as the summer transfer window edges towards its conclusion.

I Bianconeri have been linked with a plethora of midfield options during the close season, but Can has always been high on their apparent list of targets and all signs are pointing towards them eventually making a formal offer for him.

Emre Can categorically rejects Liverpool's contract offer, while Coutinho has asked twice to leave. No wonder Jurgen Klopp's been losing it. — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) August 10, 2017

Various media reports on Thursday appeared to suggest that Can had rejected the terms of a new deal from Liverpool, but was still willing to hold further negotiations in a bid to thrash out an improved contract to remain on Merseyside.

Can has spent the past three seasons at Anfield, after he completed a £10m move from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen during the Brendan Rodgers era at Liverpool.

The centre midfielder has racked up 129 appearances for the Reds during his time in the Premier League, but is yet to taste silverware success despite Liverpool progressing to two cup finals under Klopp's tutelage.

