Soccer

Man Utd Edge Closer to Signing Inter Star as Italian Report Reveals Further Transfer Talks

an hour ago

Manchester United are believed to be edging closer to finalising a deal for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perišić, with the player's agent rumoured to have met with Old Trafford officials on Thursday with a view to bringing the move forward. 

The Red Devils have been pursuing the Croatian for a number of weeks, with Inter resolutely digging their heels in and refusing to negotiate a deal.

According to reports by Italian news outlet FCInterNews, via the Daily Express, the 28-year old's agent Fali Ramadani discussed a possible move with the Premier League side yesterday, aiming to establish personal terms with the player ahead of a fresh transfer bid. Inter are thought to be determined to hold on to Perišić, with time to secure a replacement running out.

It now seems that Inter will attempt to coax Perišić into committing himself to the club with a lucrative contract extension, while United will try to lure the player in with a similarly dazzling contract, before offering the San Siro side a deal too good to turn down. Inter boss Luciano Spalletti has publicly expressed his desire to keep Perišić at the club despite United's interest.


Manchester United have strengthened their squad significantly ahead of the 2017/18 Premier League season. £76m signing Romelu Lukaku is set to lead the line for José Mourinho's side, while robust midfield Nemanja Matić and promising centre-back Victor Lindelöf have added some well-needed bulk to what was previously a rather fragile looking starting XI.

United's interest in Perišić is certainly warranted, given the high levels of consistency and work-rate he possesses. 

The versatile attacker can play both as a winger or in a more central role, and has shown a real eye for goal in recent years. An experienced international with 16 goals in 56 appearances for Croatia, Perišić could prove an excellent signing for the Red Devils.

