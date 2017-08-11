Middlesbrough Announce Loan Signing of Chelsea Youngster Lewis Baker

Middlesbrough have signed Chelsea youngster Lewis Baker on loan for the 2017-18 season.

The 22-year-old recently spent a loan spell with Dutch side SBV Vitesse, scoring 20 goals in 73 matches, and will play in the Championship again after appearing in the league for Sheffield Wednesday back in 2014-15.

“It’s going to be an exciting season, there are a lot of games in the Championship,” the midfielder told Middlesbrough's website.

“I’m here to give my input and hopefully get the club back to the Premier League. Hopefully we can do that together.”

“This opportunity arose and I thought it would be a great one for me.”

“I think in this game there is always high pressure and big things expected.

“I see this as a great opportunity for me to come here and show what I can do.

“I already know what the Championship is about. I’m going to give it my all and hopefully we get back to where we should be.”

Baker played for the England Under-21 side during the 2017 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, scoring once as the Three Lions were knocked out by Germany on penalties in the semi-finals.

Middlesbrough are looking to gain promotion back to the Premier League after being relegated from England's top flight last season, finishing 19th and 12 points from safety.

Boro have been busy during the transfer window, with Cyrus Christie, Jonny Howson, Martin Braithwaite, Britt Assombalonga, Darren Randolph and Ashley Fletcher all joining the Riverside Stadium side.