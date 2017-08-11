Pep Guardiola Gives Update on Injured Man City Duo Ilkay Gundogan & Benjamin Mendy

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed both Ilkay Gundogan and Benjamin Mendy will miss the club's trip to Brighton on Saturday.

The Citizens start their Premier League campaign with a match against Chris Hughton's Seagulls but will be without both former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gundogan and ex-Monaco full-back Mendy as they recover from respective knee and thigh problems.

Guardiola said, as quoted by City's website: “No [Mendy and Gundogan are not fit]. I think soon [they will be back] but not for this game.

“My experience of being a manager, always the beginning of the season the new ones are the toughest ones.

“We spoke and I saw last season how tough is this league.The teams that arrive, in the first four, five, six games they are so complicated. But we try to win the game.”

Gundogan signed for City last year for an estimated fee of £20m but has struggled with injuries during his time at the Etihad, making just 15 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals.

Mendy also struggled with injuries last season but still managed to make 25 Ligue 1 appearances for Monaco as Leonardo Jardim's side won France's top flight, contributing five assists.

City still have Fernandinho and Yaya Toure available in central midfield, while Danilo was also signed during the summer from Real Madrid and will likely fill in at left-back, with Kyle Walker operating on the other flank.

Guardiola's side have also signed goalkeeper Ederson and winger Bernardo Silva as they look to improve upon their Premier League finish of third last season.