Tottenham Star Dembele Claims Spurs Will 'Adapt Very Quickly' to New Wembley Home

Midfielder Mousa Dembele has insisted that Tottenham are not 'scared' of playing at Wembley, despite the London club's poor form at the famous ground.

Tottenham have been developing a new stadium which is set to be available for use in the 2018/19 campaign. The new stadium will seat 61,000 fans - a significant improvement on the 36,284 capacity White Hart Lane.

However, the Spurs have been forced to play home games at Wembley Stadium due to the ongoing construction of their new ground. Tottenham have endured a poor run of form at England's most prestigious stadium, failing to win in eight of their last 10 competitive fixtures.

Still, Dembele asserted that Tottenham's poor record is not indicative of the London club's performances in an interview with talkSPORT.

"Obviously, we had some games that were not the best but I think there were games where we played really good," Dembele said.

"Even against Chelsea [in the FA Cup semi-final] and the year before as well [in the League Cup final].

"In the last game against Juventus we had a good game so I don't think it's something in our heads, and with the way we play I think we will adapt very quickly."

Dembele concedes Tottenham's Wembley record 'is a big thing', but maintains that his teammates are not letting the damning statistics affect their performances on the pitch.



"In our team, no one is scared of that. It's what people try to say," added Dembele. "The statistics say we don't play very well, and of course statistics are a big thing, but we don't believe in that.

'We know we're going to do well at Wembley. We're not concerned about this."

Tottenham are set to open their new Premier League season with an away trip to Newcastle on Sunday.