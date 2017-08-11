Soccer

VIDEO: West Ham Newbies Hart & Zabaleta Reveal All in Q&A Including Which Club They Prefer

34 minutes ago

West Ham's new signings Joe Hart and Pablo Zabaleta let their new fans get to know them a little better during an entertaining Instagram live Q&A. 

Both players made the switch from Manchester to East London during the summer with Zabaleta joining on a free and with Hart transferring for a season long loan deal. 

During the Q&A the duo answered questions on their new club and their careers, while the Zabaleta also performed his first ever 'dab' now known as the 'Zabdab'.

Things got a little awkward, however, after one fan ask which club they prefer. Hart backed off from the question passing it to Zabaleta who simply but expertly dodged it.

He said: "I don't know I've been at City for nine years and just 20 days at West Ham"

Hart was also asked during the video who is the best goalkeeper in the world, he replied: "It's either David De Gea or Manuel Neuer from me at the moment but special shout to Gianluigi Buffon because he's the man".

The keeper also revealed that the best penalty save he ever made was against Frank Lampard in 2013. Both sides were competing for the Premier League title and after Hart made the save, denying Lampard his 200th goal, while City went onto to win 2-0. 

Both players will get the chance to impress in a Hammers shirt when the face off against their previous rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, but Zabaleta revealed that he is looking forward to their clash against Spurs the most this season.  

