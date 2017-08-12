Leon Britton Says He 'Thought About Calling it a Day' But Is Ready to Captain Swansea This Season

Leon Britton, Swansea's 34-year-old veteran, says he considered retiring during the summer, but is now relishing at the opportunity to captain the Swans ahead of their season opener against Southampton.

"I thought about calling it a day, I'm not going to lie," Britton told the Mirror. "But there's not better buzz as a footballer than stepping out on the pitch on a Saturday. I don't know what's going to happen this season, but I still feel fit and strong."

Britton was a part of Swansea's heroic escape from being relegation stricken and now he's ready to do it all over again as Paul Clement's side will want a more comfortable ride this season.



"When you play in big games, there's huge pressure, but it's enjoyable," Britton said. "I still feel like I can compete at this level."

Swansea head to St Mary's without Gylfi Sigurdsson, who is on verge of joining Everton for a fee in the region of £50m. But despite their talisman heading for the exit, the spirits are still positive ahead of the new campaign.

"This squad is one of the best I've been involved in, in terms of team spirit for a long, long time. I'm not saying there have been bad eggs in the past, I just feel this squad is really together."

The Swans only collected five points from their opening ten games and Britton, who has played over 450 games for the South Wales side across two spells is adamant his side don't get off to another slow start:

"Hopefully this year we won't have to worry about a slow start. We know it's going to be tough again because the Premier League is what it is."