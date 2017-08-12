Soccer

Liverpool reportedly sets price for Philippe Coutinho, and it is very, very high

1:39 | Soccer
English Premier League: Will Lukaku, Matic Make the Difference for Manchester United?
2 hours ago

Following the recording-breaking sale of Neymar last week to Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona have eagerly tried to buy Philippe Coutinho even though Liverpool have denied their latest offer of £90m for the Brazilian midfield maestro.

It is understood by the Daily Echo that during negotiations last week, Liverpool's officials confirmed that Coutinho is not for sale unless Barcelona meet their proposed set fee of €150m.

This all comes amidst the news that Coutinho himself has formally handed in a transfer request to the Liverpool board through email. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Reds are trying their hardest to keep their star man at Anfield next season and a statement released by the club's owners - Fenway Sports Group - on Friday morning stated that the Brazilian is not for sale.

“The club’s definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe will be considered and he will remain a member of Liverpool Football Club when the summer window closes.”

It is said that this statement was the fuel behind Coutinho's transfer request as a response to the board's decision.

The player's representatives suggested on Friday afternoon that he would be handing a transfer request in and Coutinho most certainly did a few hours later through email.

Though representatives usually handle transfer requests, it seems that Coutinho's personal attempt suggests that he is eager to leave Merseyside as the Blaugrana prepare for another bid.

