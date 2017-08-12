Soccer

Liverpool Legend's Name-Calling Sparks Hilarious Twitter Response Following Prem Opener

an hour ago

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville are two of the most loved pundits on Sky Sports, with their quick wit and friendly banter always an entertaining sight to see. 

Following Arsenal's 4-3 victory over Leicester City, however, Liverpool legend Carragher was the centre of attention after comments he made to Arsenal's 67-year-old manager.

Having spoken about the importance of picking up points against teams in the second half of the table, Carragher was desperate to talk to Arsène Wenger on the impact of his second half substitutes, Olivier Giroud and Aaron Ramsey.


Carragher, who made 38 appearances for the England national team during his career, in his desperation appeared to resort to a playground bullying tactic by needless name-calling the Arsenal manager.

Some fans were even quick to get behind their manager and have some fun with the Liverpool legend, often coming up with some rather creative responses to Carragher.

One Arsenal fan managed to hit back at the former Liverpool player with a response that contained more medical terminology that we're used to seeing in the world of football Twitter.

Although Carragher's innocent mistake was laughed up by an awful lot of people on social media, it's safe to say it is the first time that the adenoids, a body part with a similar function the the tonsils, have ever been mentioned after a football match.

