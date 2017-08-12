Man City Boss Guardiola Disputes 'Extra Title Pressure' Claims After Trophy-Less 2016/17 Season

Pep Guardiola has refuted suggestions that he is under extra pressure to lead Manchester City to silverware glory after a barren campaign last time out.

The City boss went trophy-less for the first time in his managerial career with City in 2016/17 as the Spaniard struggled to get to grips with the Premier League at varying points of his maiden campaign in charge.

However, Guardiola told the Daily Mirror that the club's owners had not particularly instructed him to land a trophy or two this term, and that his future at the club would only be determined if those in the corridors of power deemed him to be doing a terrible job.

He said: “It’s the same pressure as I had last season. We’re here to win games and titles.

“But it’s never a big problem. I’m honest in my job. I’ll do my best like I did last season. If the club decides ‘he’s not able’, we’re going to take a solution.

“I feel the same pressure as Barcelona when I arrived. People said we were favourites. We have to deal with that and handle that.”

City finished 15 points behind eventual English top flight champions Chelsea last season, and have spent much of the summer reshaping their first-team squad for a better bash at the Premier League title this time around.

Guardiola has shelled out over £200m on three new full-backs, a new goalkeeper and a winger, but he added that the Etihad-based side's lavish spending would not be so great next time out as he explained why he needed to splash the cash this summer.

The 48-year-old said: “Hopefully next season I’ll be here and we’re not going to spend how we spent this season.

“Six players were out of contract and in the last six or seven years, we didn’t buy full-backs. We didn’t have full-backs and you have to buy full-backs.

“We bought three and the market is so demanding for all the teams not just us. In the next three or four years we will buy one, two, maybe three players. But not what happened this summer.

“We needed to do that because it was one of the oldest teams in Europe, not just the Premier League, and we needed to change it."