Real Madrid Ask to Be Kept Informed About Ousmane Dembélé's Future as Los Blancos Consider Move

With Barcelona seemingly undecided on who should replace Neymar at the Camp Nou this summer, Real Madrid are looking to capitalise on their Spanish rivals indecision by asking about the availability of Ousmane Dembélé.

Borussia Dortmund star Dembélé, as well as Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, are believed to be at the top of Barcelona's transfer target wish list and although the Catalonians are keeping their cards close to their chest at this point, Dembélé could take himself out of the equation with a move to the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has asked his counterpart in Dortmund, Reinhard Rauball, to be kept up to date with Dembélé's future, according to ESPN.

Dembélé was the centre of controversy on Thursday after failing to report to training with Borussia Dortmund. The 20-year-old, clearly affected by the recent transfer speculation, has subsequently been suspended the die Schwarzgelben after failing to answer his phone when he skipped training.

Reports from Madrid-based news outlet AS suggest that Barcelona have already had one bid rejected by Borussia Dortmund for Dembélé's services, however, the Catalonians intend to return with another offer somewhere between €120m - €150m.

Recent suggestions that Liverpool's Coutinho has handed in a transfer request in order to force a move through to Barcelona appear to have made talks with Borussia Dortmund stall.

Although Barcelona is suggested to be Dembélé's first choice, Real Madrid are being kept informed about the young Frenchman's future in Germany. With the impressive signings of Theo Hernández and Dani Ceballos already confirmed, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Dembélé at the Santiago Bernabéu next season.