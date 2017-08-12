Zinedine Zidane & Real Madrid President Have Differing Views on Signing Alexis Sanchez This Summer

Real Madrid's manager Zinedine Zidane and the Galacticos' club president Florentino Perez do not see eye to eye when it comes to the possibility of signing Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez this summer.

With the summer window due to close in two weeks, Madrid to some extent are still allegedly said to be keen on signing the Chilean international, and according to a report published by Spanish outlet Don Balon, Zidane believes that Sanchez is worth luring this year at any proposed price as he is a dangerous attacker, although Perez seems to feel that snagging the Gunners star man next season for free would be the ideal scenario.

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

Sanchez has been somewhat angling towards a move away from north London in recent weeks and has been widely linked with the likes of Manchester City and Ligue 1's Paris Saint-Germain.

Los Blancos have a notable void to fill since Alvaro Morata's switch to the Premier League for Chelsea - Sanchez's prolific record last season proves that he is an undisputed goal-scorer, a trait which the club's French boss sees as beneficial to his already dominant squad.

Last term for Arsene Wenger, Sanchez managed to bag 30 goals in all competitions and also offered 19 assists for his teammates, making him one of the game's most potent offensive threats.

Perez, 70, is aware that Arsenal could table an eye-watering figure for the player who only has one year left on his contract at his current outfit.

And, despite his lofty record, Perez also insists that the talisman, being 28-years-old, is already hitting his peak, and would be more inclined to chase AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe's youthful services.

However Mbappe, 18, has been touted for a move towards Paris Saint-Germain, and the Parisians appear to be in pole position for his signature.

Playing at the Santiago Bernabeu is a dream of Mbappe's, though, and Real are confident that they could still finalise a deal for the teenage sensation, so ultimately within the next fortnight anything could happen regarding the two stars.