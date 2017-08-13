Soccer

Arsene Wenger Confirms Alexis Sanchez Has Returned to Training & Is Happy at Arsenal

2 hours ago

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has provided an update on the Alexis Sanchez saga. The Chilean sat out Arsenal's thrilling 4-3 encounter against Leicester with an abdominal strain but he watched the game from the stands.

Sanchez’s future has been a topic of constant speculation over the past month, and when asked whether there was an update on his situation, Wenger said to Sky Sports News: “No. He practised well today, this morning, had a good session for the first time because he had a little muscular strain. He is focused and happy in the dressing room because we won the game.”

The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City in the transfer window, but Wenger has held firm and insisted time and time again that the number 7 is going nowhere. 

The Gunners will potentially lose Sanchez on a free in a year’s time, along with other key players like Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but Wenger believes that it is an ideal situation to be in as the players will seek to prove their worth in the final year of their contracts.

WILLIAM WEST/GettyImages

Despite the absence of Sanchez, Arsenal managed to pick up the three points. It was just their second league opening win in eight seasons. 

They are away to Stoke City next at the Bet365 Stadium and Sanchez still appears a doubt to make the matchday squad.

