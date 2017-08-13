Soccer

Aston Villa Boss Steve Bruce Embarrassed Following Villans' 3-0 Drubbing at the Hands of Cardiff

27 minutes ago

Aston Villa were favourites heading into their Championship fixture at Cardiff on Saturday, but to the surprise of many the Villans suffered a 3-0 hammering by Neil Warnock's side.

Steve Bruce's men were touted as favourites for the Championship this season and after a poor display the Villa boss has voiced his embarrassment at the loss:

"The first goal, we made a poor mistake and after that it was, I have to say, on the edge of embarrassment, if I being brutally honest. So it is a rude awakening to us, very, very early again," claimed Bruce to avfc.co.uk.


"That`s the biggest 'doing' I think I can remember having in the Championship. We simply didn't do enough of the basics.

"Once Elmohamady went off we looked fragile every time they broke on us. I don`t know how many times my goalkeeper pulled us out of mire. It was a wake-up call to everyone concerned, especially away from home. It was a difficult afternoon."

Bruce went on the further outline the need for his side to improve due to the 'favourites tag' they carry around with them:

"Because we are Aston Villa we go with the favourites tag, we go with the full crowd. One thing we have to do away from home is get ready for what is coming, especially when you come here," said Bruce.

"I have to say we lost all our shape, our discipline, our balance and that is hard to come by when all we've worked on is that over the last three or four weeks. But we'll go back to work tomorrow and get ready for another game Tuesday."

Despite his own team's poor display, Bruce also wanted to praise Cardiff for the outstanding display they put in:

"They were very, very good. I thought their centre-forward was excellent. As we've said all week, you know what you`re doing when you come up against Neil Warnock's team."

