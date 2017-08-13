Burnley Boss Sean Dyche Praises 'Mentality & Resilience' of Players After Chelsea Win

Burnley manager Sean Dyche praised the 'mentality and resilience' of his players after Saturday's shock 3-2 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Clarets took a 3-0 first half lead with a superb strike from Stephen ward either side of a Sam Vokes brace, after Gary Cahill received a straight red card for a lunging challenge. Chelsea struck back in the second half, very nearly completing a comeback, but also saw Cesc Fabregas dismissed late on.

And Dyche has credited the mental strength of his side, in a performance that he claimed 'quietens' the club's doubters.

"It quietens down a few stories," he told Sky Sports. "The first win is important, especially when we're written off like we are every year. It kills a few things off early doors, and allows the players just that little edge of growth.

"We're hoping we're learning, building a mentality, with an assured view of the Premier League. A lot has happened over recent weeks but the mentality of the players is still strong."

On the performance of referee Craig Pawson, Dyche added: "I thought the referee was fantastic, to handle the occasion, the stadium, the decisions, my staff tell me he's got them right. It's a good day for my players and the fans today.

"The first half pleased me because they go to 10 men, but it's not easy. We kept the ball better, kept probing, and we kept putting balls in the box and go in 3-0.

"We tried to keep the ball second half and contain them, but they're a fine side, they threw caution to the wind because they had nothing to lose.

"But to show the mentality and resilience like we did, with a lot going on, not all football-related, a lot with the crowd, energy from the crowd, to see it through was fantastic for our players."