Chelsea Name Their Price for Star Man as Barcelona Step Up Interest in Player's Signature

Chelsea will sell winger Eden Hazard if Barcelona reach their £109m valuation of the Belgium international.

Hazard has been linked with a move to the Catalan giants as Ernesto Valverde's side search for a replacement for the recently departed Neymar, who joined French side Paris Saint-Germain in a world record transfer worth £200m.

The former Lille forward was instrumental last season as Chelsea won the Premier League and reached the FA Cup final, scoring 16 goals and adding a further five assists in 36 league appearances.

Barcelona know it will be difficult to sign Hazard but the 26-year-old is still on their list of potential replacements for Neymar and Diario Gol believe Chelsea would be willing to sell their star man if Barcelona match their valuation of the forward.

If Hazard left Stamford Bridge for the Nou Camp, he would become the second most expensive player in the world, behind only Neymar and ahead of stars like Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale.

However, the hefty transfer fee could be reduced if Barcelona allow Sergi Roberto to move to Chelsea as part of the deal, with Blues manager Antonio Conte reportedly an admirer of the midfielder.

The 25-year-old played mostly as a makeshift right-back last season as Barcelona finished second in La Liga behind Real Madrid and contributed six assists in 32 league appearances after Dani Alves left for Juventus.

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Roberto, whose natural position is in central midfield.

Hazard missed Chelsea's shock opening day defeat against Burnley as Sam Vokes scored twice and Stephen Ward another, with the home side responding through Alvaro Morata and David Luiz while Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas were both sent off.