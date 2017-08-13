David Wagner Hails Huddersfield's Clinical Performance in Opening Day Win at Selhurst Park

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner praised his side's clinical performance in front of goal whilst also pointing to his teams togetherness and team spirit following Huddersfield's 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Speaking to Huddersfield Town's official website, Wagner said: "We were clinical in goal and Jonas Lossl was outstanding. We worked so hard, we had the right team spirit and togetherness. We take the three points and move on.

Wagner highlighted the performance of Danish Goalkeeper Lossl, who was making his competitive debut for the Terriers. Lossl made a number of good saves during the match, including an exceptional stop from a powerful Christian Benteke header to keep the score 2-0.

The Huddersfield boss also gave individual praise to club record signing, Steve Mounie. The Benin international striker scored two goals on his Premier League debut for the club but Wagner joked Mounie could of scored more.

DW: "it was a great day for Steve Mounié; perfect if you come new into the @premierleague. He missed his easy chance though!" #htafc (DTS) — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) August 12, 2017

David Wagner also pointed out he had no criticisms of his players: "if you win 3-0 away in the club's first game back in the Premier League, you have nothing to moan about". Wagner will be hoping Huddersfield can build on this victory in the club's first home fixture of the season against Newcastle United.