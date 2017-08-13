Soccer

David Wagner Hails Huddersfield's Clinical Performance in Opening Day Win at Selhurst Park

an hour ago

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner praised his side's clinical performance in front of goal whilst also pointing to his teams togetherness and team spirit following Huddersfield's 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace. 

Speaking to Huddersfield Town's official website, Wagner said: "We were clinical in goal and Jonas Lossl was outstanding. We worked so hard, we had the right team spirit and togetherness. We take the three points and move on. 

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Wagner highlighted the performance of Danish Goalkeeper Lossl, who was making his competitive debut for the Terriers. Lossl made a number of good saves during the match, including an exceptional stop from a powerful Christian Benteke header to keep the score 2-0. 

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

The Huddersfield boss also gave individual praise to club record signing, Steve Mounie. The Benin international striker scored two goals on his Premier League debut for the club but Wagner joked Mounie could of scored more. 

David Wagner also pointed out he had no criticisms of his players: "if you win 3-0 away in the club's first game back in the Premier League, you have nothing to moan about". Wagner will be hoping Huddersfield can build on this victory in the club's first home fixture of the season against Newcastle United.   

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters