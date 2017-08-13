Everton Look Set to Miss Out on Top Target as Forward Favours Move to Big-Spenders AC Milan

Everton's hunt for a replacement striker for Manchester United £75m signing Romelu Lukaku looks set to continue, as their primary target, Nikola Kalinić, is believed to favour a move to AC Milan.

The Croatian beanpole has previous experience in the Premier League, having played for Blackburn Rovers at the turn of the decade, before blossoming into a highly talented striker.

According to reports from Sky Italia, via Sky Sports, Everton had been willing to pay nearly £23m for the Fiorentina star, but it is believed that he favours a switch to Serie A sleeping giants AC Milan. The San Siro side have already splurged over £100m on new talent this summer, but are determined to bring in a powerful striker to complete their impressive side.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Everton brought in Sandro Ramirez from Malaga to bolster their frontline earlier in the summer, but will be eager to secure another forward alternative. England legend Wayne Rooney's return to the club after 13 years offers the side a further option at the top of the pitch, and the player scored the winner in a fairytale return to the club in yesterday's 1-0 win over Stoke City.

Kalinić would be shrewd signing for Everton boss Ronald Koeman, as the forward would offer a similarly robust approach to leading the line as his predecessor. The 29-year-old has excelled since moving from Ukranian side Dnipro to Fiorentina in 2015, scoring 33 goals in 84 appearances.

The Toffees are looking to build upon their impressive showing in the previous campaign, where they finished in seventh place. The Merseyside club have invested the riches brought from Lukaku's move wisely, bringing in the likes of promising goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, sturdy defender Michael Keane and tenacious Dutch midfielder Davy Klaassen.