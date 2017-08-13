Hugo Lloris Defends Tottenham Transfer Policy & Says 'Most Important Thing is Keeping Players'

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has defended the club's lack of transfer activity this summer, stressing that keeping key players is "the most important thing".

Spurs are yet to make a signing amid criticism of their reluctance to spend, and have sold Kyle Walker to Manchester City for £50m.

Left-back Danny Rose publicly expressed his disappointment at the club's transfer policy, but Lloris has dismissed suggestions that it is an issue.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

"The most important thing is to make sure we keep basically the same group of players," the Frenchman said, quoted by the Daily Mail.

"There is a real project happening and the board showed that last season by re-signing all of the most important players in the squad."

Rose made the comments in a controversial interview with the Sun, but has since apologised for his "ill-judged" statements.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

“I am not saying buy ten players, I’d love to see two or three — and not players you have to Google and say, ‘Who’s that?’ I mean well-known players," he said.

“Under Harry Redknapp we signed Rafa van der Vaart. It was like, ‘Wow, how did he do that?’ I mean signings like that are what we need — that’s just my opinion.

“There are three weeks to go until the window shuts and you look at Man City and think, ‘If the window shut now they would be happy with the business they have done’.

“Man United, more or less, are there — although I hear Mourinho may want one or two more players — but I am sure he’d be happy with his squad.

“As a Tottenham player I’d love to see more signings. It would lift me seeing a top player come through the door."