Inter Milan Manager Luciano Spalletti Claims Man Utd Target Ivan Perisic Wants San Siro Stay

Ivan Perisic wants to stay at Inter Milan despite interest from Manchester United, according to his manager Luciano Spalletti.

The Croatia international has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, with Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho known to be on the lookout for another winger this summer, but so far a transfer is yet to materialise.

Stanley Chou/GettyImages

Following a 1-0 friendly win over Real Betis, in which Mauro Icardi scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot, Spalletti claimed Perisic is focussed solely on playing for Inter, despite persistent rumours of a potential move to the Premier League.

"Perisic is determined to remain," Spalletti told Sky Sports Italia, as quoted by Goal.

"He spoke like a player who wants to do well and be professional."

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

Perisic impressed last season, scoring 11 goals and contributing eight assists as Inter finished seventh, failing to qualify for European football.

Spalletti spoke less favourably about midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, who is yet to produce the form that made him an eye-catching talent during his time with Ligue 1 side Monaco.

He added: "Kondogbia has been very disappointing and his behaviour does not reflect the person we know. He is damaging himself with this behaviour.

"He wants to go to Valencia on loan and save a bit on his wages, but he wants it too easy… When there is something you don't agree on, you find a middle ground. Considering the money spent on him, it's difficult.

"In my view, Kondogbia was given some bad advice, as this sort of attitude is just not part of his personality.