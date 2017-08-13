Soccer

Liverpool Reportedly Make 'Important Offer' for Atletico Madrid Youngster

2 hours ago

Victor Mollejo became the first player born in this century to represent Atletico's first team when he was subbed on in the 81st minute of the side's friendly against Leganes on Saturday.

The 16-year-old striker, born on January 20, 2001, is a huge admirer of Rojiblancos legend Fernando Torres. And in adulatory fashion, the teenager came on wearing the No.35 jersey, the very same number Torres made his debut in just a few months after Mollejo was born - and against the same team.

The player scored 30 goals for one of Atletico's youth sides last season, and also represents Spain at U16 level.

According to Spanish Source AS (H/T Sportwitness), Liverpool have made an 'important offer' to Atletico for the young striker. The amount is still unclear, as is the time frame, but it is believed that the offer is a recent one.

Mollejo is regarded as one of Atletico's best prospects; and given Liverpool's interest, that really may be the case.

Yet with a transfer ban still looming over the Spanish side, the deal will definitely have its complications. 


Who knows, though? The offer could be one that sees the player switch sides next year and not this summer.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters