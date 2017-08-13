Liverpool Reportedly Make 'Important Offer' for Atletico Madrid Youngster

Victor Mollejo became the first player born in this century to represent Atletico's first team when he was subbed on in the 81st minute of the side's friendly against Leganes on Saturday.

The 16-year-old striker, born on January 20, 2001, is a huge admirer of Rojiblancos legend Fernando Torres. And in adulatory fashion, the teenager came on wearing the No.35 jersey, the very same number Torres made his debut in just a few months after Mollejo was born - and against the same team.

The player scored 30 goals for one of Atletico's youth sides last season, and also represents Spain at U16 level.

According to Spanish Source AS (H/T Sportwitness), Liverpool have made an 'important offer' to Atletico for the young striker. The amount is still unclear, as is the time frame, but it is believed that the offer is a recent one.

Mollejo is regarded as one of Atletico's best prospects; and given Liverpool's interest, that really may be the case.

Yet with a transfer ban still looming over the Spanish side, the deal will definitely have its complications.





Who knows, though? The offer could be one that sees the player switch sides next year and not this summer.