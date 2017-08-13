Liverpool Set to Block Another Star Midfielder From Leaving Club With Juve Prepping £23m Bid

Liverpool are been forced to stand firm over another midfielder of theirs as Juventus ready an offer of £23m to sign Emre Can.

The Reds are looking to put a nightmare week behind them in which Philippe Coutinho handed in a transfer request as Barcelona wait in the wings to sign him as Neymar's replacement.

Jan Hetfleisch/GettyImages

The Brazilian missed Saturday's disappointing 3-3 draw with Watford through injury, and now looks set to leave the club for big money.

This could mean that Liverpool stand even firmer over Can, who has not signed a new deal at Anfield, meaning he could be lost for free next summer as things stand.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp is desperate to hang on to the German international, and would rather lose him for nothing in a year's time than cash in now in a cut-price deal.

As reported by the Mirror, Klopp believes selling players with two weeks to go before the transfer window closes would leave his plans in tatters for the new season.

The 23-year-old has been the subject of interest from Italian giants Juventus for most of the summer, and apparently the Old Lady are ready to test the Reds resolve with a £23m offer despite their reluctance to sell.

Can was a top performer for Liverpool in the second half of last season following injury to Jordan Henderson, and has demanded wages of £100,000-a-week from the club if he is to sign an extension.

