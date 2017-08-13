Man Utd Reportedly Reject Tottenham's Bid for Anthony Martial Ahead of Premier League Opener

Manchester United have rejected a bid from Tottenham for Anthony Martial, the Sun have reported.

Spurs are yet to make a signing this summer, and have now reportedly received a setback in their pursuit of the French forward.

The size of the bid from Tottenham is not yet clear, although United are believed to be unwilling to sell unless left-back Danny Rose is offered as part of the deal.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Inter also reportedly saw a loan bid rejected for Martial, who they have been linked with as a potential part of the deal to take Ivan Perisic to Old Trafford.

Martial's future with United remains in doubt after he was an unused substitute during last week's Super Cup defeat against Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular under manager Jose Mourinho, and could be set to slip further down the pecking order this season.

Harry How/GettyImages

And Spurs appear to have rekindled their interest for a player they tried to sign from Monaco in 2015, before his £36m move to United.

Martial has struggled for consistency since arriving in the Premier League, showing glimpses of his potential but not yet able to cement his place in the first team.

He made 25 Premier League appearances for United last season, scoring four goals and providing six assists.