Max Allegri Calls on Juventus Players to 'Use Anger' of Champions League Final Loss in New Season

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has called on his players to "use the anger" of their Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid in the new season.

The Bianconeri begin their campaign against Lazio in the Supercoppa Italiana on Sunday, ahead of the start of Serie A next weekend.

And Allegri has stressed the importance of using the disappointment of the 4-1 loss against Real Madrid in Cardiff as a catalyst for better things this season.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"I am a coach who tries to do as little damage as possible with the squad at my disposal," he said, quoted by FourFourTwo.

"I reflected to see if I still wanted to challenge myself and go forward. I thought this squad could start another important season.

"Juventus have won six Serie A titles in a row, reached the Champions League final twice in three years, won the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa.

JEWEL SAMAD/GettyImages

"There is bitterness at losing the final, but we must focus on the satisfaction of reaching the final twice in three years, as Juve hadn't been there in quite some time.

"A new season begins, we're all on a level playing field. After the defeat in the Champions League final in Cardiff, we must use that anger to start the new campaign.

"We must be aware of our strengths and aware that it takes hard work day by day. The important thing is to be challenging for the Scudetto, Coppa Italia and Champions League in March."

On the game against Lazio, he added: "We are happy and satisfied to be here playing another Supercoppa Italiana. I lived my life trying to take the positives from the negatives. I have a strange sense of euphoria and joy. Tomorrow is a new challenge and a very important test for us.

"I see the Juve defence much the same as other years [after Leonardo Bonucci's sale to AC Milan], it's strong and will as always be a point of strength for us.

"We have everything in place to play a great game, which is what the event demands. Aside from the opponent, who in recent years always struggled against us, they had difficulty because we always respected them."