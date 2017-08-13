Newcastle Set to Move for Unwanted Arsenal Star as Benitez Demands More Signings

Rafa Benitez is apparently set to make a move for out-of-favour Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere in the coming days, according the The Sun.

Benitez is said to have demanded more backing from owner Mike Ashley after becoming frustrated in the transfer market and Wilshere looks to be available this summer.

The former England international is also thought to believe his days at the Gunners are numbered after being left out of the squad for Friday night’s 4-3 win over Leicester.

Hence Wilshere is open to a move away from the Emirates in search of first team football, with Newcastle set to give him that opportunity, despite the 25-year-old having a couple of poor seasons in recent years.

Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger had stated that Wilshere was not totally fit after fracturing his leg in April, hence why he was left out of Fridays squad.

However Wilshere has told friends he is ready and available for selection with a source close to the player stating:

“Jack is fit. He is raring to go but has not been included in the squad. Wenger told the public that he isn’t ready but Jack is feeling in top condition.”

Benitez is reportedly frustrated at the lack of transfer business authorized by Mike Ashley so far, after moves for top targets fell through, with a move for Andros Townsend also blocked by the Magpies owner.

As a result he has reportedly told the club to pull out all the stops to get the England man, who should also be affordable due to Wilshere being in the last year of his contract

Wilshere’s preference would be to stay at Arsenal and he has dropped to the Under-23s in a bid to prove himself. However after Friday omission he is coming round to the reality that his future lies elsewhere.

West Ham, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Sampdoria and Lazio are among a host of clubs interested in the midfielder, however Newcastle will hope to push through a move in the coming days.