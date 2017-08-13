Paul Clement Happy With Swansea's Opening Day Result But Disappointed With the Performance

Swansea Manager Paul Clement has said that he is happy with taking a point away from St. Mary's but was not pleased with the overall performance of his side.

The Swans managed to hold Southampton to a 0-0 draw on the opening day of the season, but Clement was not happy with the way his team played, especially when they were attacking.

“On reflection I am happy to be leaving with a point,” said Clement. “It was a hard afternoon for us. We suffered a lot. There were a lot of shots, a lot of set-plays to defend and Southampton had a lot more of the ball.

“I am happy with the defending in the defensive third because we got our blocks in, but if you are doing that it normally means there are some things which are not right further forward.

“Southampton got forward much more easily than we would have liked them to and we didn’t do well enough on the ball.''

Clement did however praise his teams spirit, and admits that a game like this would have resulted in a loss last season.

“I know that under similar circumstances last season, this team would have lost that game,” Clement added.

64: Over an hour gone, and it remains goalless at St. Mary's.#SOUSWA 🔴 0-0 ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/gIKoM1Ll2a — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 12, 2017

“We didn’t do that and we got a point. I am happy with the character, the doggedness and the determination we showed.

“There were lots of positives, of course, but there are also lots of things we have to work on.

Southampton are a really good side, but there are some sides we will play this season who are even better than them, so we have to improve.”

Swansea's next Premier League is a tough home game against Manchester United, but if they can defend as resiliently as today they may be able to get something from it.