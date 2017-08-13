Spurs Ready £28m Offer for Star Ajax Defender as He Requests of Club Officials to Let Him Leave

Tottenham are reportedly preparing an offer of £28m to test Ajax's resolve over their star defender Davinson Sanchez.

The 21-year-old has confirmed his desire to quit the club following Spurs' interest, and was absent for the Dutch side's game against Heracles on Saturday.

Apparently he was 'not in the right frame of mind' to play, which is bound to further fuel speculation that Sanchez will become a Spurs player before the transfer window closes.

The Colombia international has his sights set on the north London club, and as reported by the Mail, Daniel Levy will offer £28m for one of Europe's hottest prospects.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan have all been linked with a move for Sanchez, who is valued at upwards of £35m by Ajax, but Spurs could be in the driving seat given Mauricio Pochettino's reputation for helping youth to flourish.

Spurs also remain in the hunt to sign Ross Barkley from Everton and Pape Cheikh Diop from Celta Vigo, with time now fast running out.

Reports also surfaced in the last couple of days that Pochettino could make a cheeky offer for Manchester United star Anthony Martial, who seemingly still hasn't fully won over Jose Mourinho yet.

No offer has been made though by Spurs, who believe the Frenchman will ultimately lie out of their price range.

