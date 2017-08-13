Swansea Boss Paul Clement Backs On-Loan Striker Tammy Abraham After Southampton Draw

Swansea manager Paul Clement has backed Tammy Abraham to succeed in the Premier League this season.

The on-loan striker spent last season at Bristol City and won plenty of admirers, scoring 23 Championship goals in 40 appearances as the Robins finished 17th, avoiding the relegation places by three points.

Abraham was unlikely to be offered first-team chances at Chelsea due to the presence of Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi and has headed to Wales but found his first venture into Premier League football with the Swans to be a frustrating one as they drew 0-0 at Southampton.

However, Clement has backed the 19-year-old to succeed and has "no doubt" that Abraham will score goals this season.

He told Swansea's website: “We started the game with two strikers, but Southampton were getting too much success, particularly down their left.

“We changed it and put Jordan (Ayew) on the left and Wayne (Routledge) on the right, and that meant Tammy was playing up front on his own.

“It can be difficult in that role. He is a young lad who has very little Premier League experience and when you’re leading the line like that against two more experienced central defenders, you can get isolated.

“But he had a good chance in the first half and I know he is a good player who will do well for this club. He will score goals, I have no doubt about that.”

Fernando Llorente missed the match due to an arm injury while Gylfi Sigurdsson remains absent due to the speculation regarding his future.