Tottenham Not Among 7 Teams Set to Profit From Paulinho's Imminent Move to Barcelona

Tottenham are set to gain nothing from Paulinho's imminent move to Barcelona.

The Guangzhou Evergrande midfielder spent two seasons at White Hart Lane, but failed to repay the £17m Spurs forked out for him, scoring 10 goals in 67 appearances before departing for the Chinese Super League in 2015.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

While Daniel Levy is known for being a notoriously tricky negotiator, AS believe Tottenham will still receive none of the €40m Barcelona are paying Guangzhou, with various other European and Brazilian clubs taking a cut and not the Lilywhites.

Guangzhou will profit most from the sale of Paulinho, having originally bought the Brazil international from Spurs for £10m, while six of Paulinho's former clubs are also set to benefit from the 29-year-old's move.

Four Brazilian sides, Corinthians, Club Atletico Juventus, Bragantino and Audax, will share 5% of the transfer fee, while Polish club Lodzki Klub and Lithuanian outfit Vilnius are also set for a windfall.

TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/GettyImages

Paulinho had a difficult first season in English football as Tottenham struggled after splashing out on seven new signings, spending over £100m, but ultimately finishing sixth in the Premier League as both Andre Villas-Boas and Tim Sherwood lost their respective managerial roles.

After the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino, Paulinho's game time decreased as the likes of Nabil Bentaleb and Ryan Mason were preferred in central midfield, while now Victor Wanyama, Mousa Dembele and Eric Dier compete for starting positions.

Barcelona are in the process of reinvesting the £200m they made from selling Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, with Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele also being linked with moves to the Nou Camp.