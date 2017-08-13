Soccer

Twitter Back to Its Eye-Watering Best After Sensational Opening Weekend of Premier League Season

2 hours ago

The Premier League is officially back and the opening Saturday produced enough moments for us to talk about until next weekend. Seven games took place on Saturday as the world's best league made a grand return to our lives.

Twitter users were flexing their creative muscles right from the get-go as Liverpool played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Watford. The Reds' defending was suspect to say the least, as the home side grabbed a late equaliser...

In the 3pm games, the biggest story came at Stamford Bridge where defending champions Chelsea succumbed to a 3-2 defeat to Burnley. The Blues were down to nine men by the end of the game, as Sean Dyche's men held on for all three points...

Elsewhere, Premier League debutants Huddersfield Town won 3-0 at Crystal Palace to top the table at the end of the day, Wayne Rooney scored on his return to Everton as the Toffees beat Stoke City at home and Southampton and Swansea City played out the day's only goalless draw...

The late game took place at a new Premier League location as Brighton & Hove Albion hosted Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's men ran out comfortable 2-0 winners...

