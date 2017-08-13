Twitter Back to Its Eye-Watering Best After Sensational Opening Weekend of Premier League Season

The Premier League is officially back and the opening Saturday produced enough moments for us to talk about until next weekend. Seven games took place on Saturday as the world's best league made a grand return to our lives.

Twitter users were flexing their creative muscles right from the get-go as Liverpool played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Watford. The Reds' defending was suspect to say the least, as the home side grabbed a late equaliser...

Liverpool fans getting ready to watch their Premier League opener, then remembering that Coutinho wants out.. pic.twitter.com/O9NF2x2flP — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) August 12, 2017

Okaka looking for Liverpool's defence at set pieces like... pic.twitter.com/mrwLAakzo5 — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) August 12, 2017

It's no wonder none of the Liverpool players picked up Doucoure... pic.twitter.com/20h6w7FVET — Coral (@Coral) August 12, 2017

Mo Salah grabs his first league goal for Liverpool.



A club he's dreamt of playing for since using them on FIFA Ultimate Team, 8 weeks ago pic.twitter.com/lVQ3y1kccP — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) August 12, 2017

Smart from Liverpool: make Watford look good so Barcelona switch their attention from Coutinho to Pereyra. — Matthew Stanger (@MatthewStanger) August 12, 2017

⚽️ Watf 1-0 Lpool



⚽️ Watf 1-1 Lpool



⚽️ Watf 2-1 Lpool



⚽️ Watf 2-2 Lpool



⚽️ Watf 2-3 Lpool



⚽️ Watf 3-3 Lpool



THE PREMIER LEAGUE 😱🔥👏 pic.twitter.com/r6CNA99Ps6 — SPORF (@Sporf) August 12, 2017

The notion of it being Liverpool's year... pic.twitter.com/9ZsBHLAdpu — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 12, 2017

Coutinho driving past the Liverpool training ground tomorrow morning 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6ua8jrzjrx — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) August 12, 2017

In the 3pm games, the biggest story came at Stamford Bridge where defending champions Chelsea succumbed to a 3-2 defeat to Burnley. The Blues were down to nine men by the end of the game, as Sean Dyche's men held on for all three points...

Chelsea fans when they see a bench of Caballero, Christensen, Tomori, Kenedy, Scott, Musonda and Morata. pic.twitter.com/0Z00YqLWKD — Coral (@Coral) August 12, 2017

Fantasy Football players watching Gary Cahill get sent off after just 12 minutes of the new season pic.twitter.com/xPXBP6hF7D — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) August 12, 2017

Seeing how badly Chelsea have started their PL title defence: pic.twitter.com/cL0UsuAw2s — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 12, 2017

Chelsea better hope they put recall options in all those loan deals! #CHEBUR pic.twitter.com/eptNpIOBD7 — 90min (@90min_Football) August 12, 2017

Great news for Chelsea, as Steve Mounie's 2nd goal for Huddersfield lifts them off the bottom of the table. pic.twitter.com/fgR8Fb81hX — Coral (@Coral) August 12, 2017

Gary Cahill explaining THAT challenge to his teammates at half time. pic.twitter.com/8EKE10OaOi — FTS Football (@FromTStands) August 12, 2017

Here is my balance analysis of the Chelsea two red cards and heavy defeat: Hahahahhahaahahahahahahahahhaahhaahhaahahahahahahaha — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 12, 2017

Liverpool: "No one will defend worse than us this weekend."



Chelsea: "Hold my drink." pic.twitter.com/dlZXtyvAWC — bet365 (@bet365) August 12, 2017

Kante is holding the ghost of Matic like pic.twitter.com/lQ1KDqA22H — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) August 12, 2017

⚽️ FT: Chelsea 2-3 Burnley



🔴 Gary Cahill Red Card



🔴 Cesc Fabregas Red Card



📅 Next PL Match - Spurs pic.twitter.com/FQSfwsf3or — SPORF (@Sporf) August 12, 2017

Elsewhere, Premier League debutants Huddersfield Town won 3-0 at Crystal Palace to top the table at the end of the day, Wayne Rooney scored on his return to Everton as the Toffees beat Stoke City at home and Southampton and Swansea City played out the day's only goalless draw...

"Hi it's 1924 on the phone, they want their league table back..." pic.twitter.com/53UFWGS2fz — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) August 12, 2017

Huddersfield 2-0!!!



What a start for Wagner in the Premier League 😉 #HTAFC pic.twitter.com/0SK3lnbQYy — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) August 12, 2017

Huddersfield have spent longer at the top of the Premier League in the last 2 years than Spurs. pic.twitter.com/5xEkGMjXKe — Coral (@Coral) August 12, 2017

Huddersfield Town are top of the Premier League. Let that sink in for a minute #EPL pic.twitter.com/rZvF1w0ZPd — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) August 12, 2017

Swansea and Southampton set to be investigated by the Premier League for not scoring goals. — Nick Savage (@savtheblue) August 12, 2017

Can almost hear Wayne Rooney swearing in his scouse accent here. pic.twitter.com/BW0LucJljf — James Harris (@JamesCHarris97) August 12, 2017

The late game took place at a new Premier League location as Brighton & Hove Albion hosted Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's men ran out comfortable 2-0 winners...