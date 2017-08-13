VIDEO: Record-Breaker Neymar Grabs a Goal and an Assist on His Highly Anticipated PSG Debut

It had to happen really, didn't it?

After having his debut delayed a week due to red tape issues, former Barcelona superstar Neymar made his bow for new club PSG on Sunday evening. The Ligue 1 giants faced Guingamp in their first away fixture of the season, and Neymar helped make it two wins out of two as Unai Emery's men ran out convincing winners.

ALAIN JOCARD/GettyImages

But in truth, the game was all about Neymar, and, cometh the hour (or should that be 'cometh the 62nd minute'), cometh the man.

The scoring began in the 53rd minute, when an Ikoko own goal put the visitors ahead. It was soon after, in the 62nd minute, that the match saw Neymar's first decisive contribution, when he assisted Edinson Cavani for PSG's second:

#Neymar 's first assist for #PSG. Now we are waiting for the first goal😊 pic.twitter.com/fVN4pqnxfP — Transfer Rumours (@rumourkitchen) August 13, 2017

The two players swapped roles when, in the 83rd minute, Cavani turned provider for the Brazilian to seal the points:

All in all, it was a pretty perfect debut for Neymar and he's already gone a tiny way to repaying the ridiculous fee paid for him; no doubt these will have been the first major contributions of what is sure to be an extremely colourful period of his career.

Earlier, champions Monaco kept up their own impressive start to the new campaign with a convincing 1-4 victory away to Dijon - former Chelsea and Manchester United striker Falcao nabbed an impressive hat-trick while man of the moment Kylian Mbappe had to settle for a seat on the bench.