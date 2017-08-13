Watford Set to Replace Goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes With £10m Deal Lined Up for Gent's Lovre Kalinic

Watford are ready to offer £10m for Croatian keeper Lovre Kalinic as they look for a new No1, to take the place of Heurelho Gomes. Marco Silva’s scouts have eyed up the 6ft 7in Kalinic, who plays for Gent in Belgium.

According to The Sun, Silva has turned to the Croatia international after being quoted too much money for first-choice Rui Patricio by Sporting Lisbon. Lisbon want around £13m for the Portuguese international.

Kalinic was set for a move to Aston Villa a couple of seasons ago, but that fell through when the player failed to get a work permit. This is why the Hornets are willing to offer as much as 10m for him because that helps the 27-year-old’s case for coming into the country.

Despite Heurelho Gomes recently signing a new deal to stay at Watford it seems Silva is keen to improve on the Brazilian. This transfer would also probably spell the end for Costel Pantilimon at Watford as it is likely he would be offered a settlement to leave if Watford land Kalinic.

4 - Only José Fonte (5) has given away more penalties in the Premier League than Heurelho Gomes (4) since the start of 2015-16. Trip. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 12, 2017

Gomes didn't do himself any favours yesterday in Watford's 3-3 draw with Liverpool when he gave away a penalty after bringing down Mohamed Salah.

The transfer window shuts at 11pm on the 31st of August.