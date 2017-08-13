Soccer

Watford Set to Replace Goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes With £10m Deal Lined Up for Gent's Lovre Kalinic

an hour ago

Watford are ready to offer £10m for Croatian keeper Lovre Kalinic as they look for a new No1, to take the place of Heurelho Gomes. Marco Silva’s scouts have eyed up the 6ft 7in Kalinic, who plays for Gent in Belgium.

According to The Sun, Silva has turned to the Croatia international after being quoted too much money for first-choice Rui Patricio by Sporting Lisbon. Lisbon want around £13m for the Portuguese international. 

Kalinic was set for a move to Aston Villa a couple of seasons ago, but that fell through when the player failed to get a work permit. This is why the Hornets are willing to offer as much as 10m for him because that helps the 27-year-old’s case for coming into the country.

Despite Heurelho Gomes recently signing a new deal to stay at Watford it seems Silva is keen to improve on the Brazilian. This transfer would also probably spell the end for Costel Pantilimon at Watford as it is likely he would be offered a settlement to leave if Watford land Kalinic.

Gomes didn't do himself any favours yesterday in Watford's 3-3 draw with Liverpool when he gave away a penalty after bringing down Mohamed Salah.

The transfer window shuts at 11pm on the 31st of August.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters