Soccer

West Ham Boss Slaven Bilic Confirms Versatile Star Is Nearing First Team Return

36 minutes ago

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has revealed Michail Antonio is nearing a first team return after getting an hour for the club's U23s against Everton.

The Englishman has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since April after limping out against Swansea, and his return will make for welcome news for Irons fans.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Antonio has been hugely effective for the Hammers since his arrival from Nottingham Forest in 2015 given his ability to play a number of different positions.

He has emerged as one of their best players over the past couple of seasons and his nearing return is sure to give the team a boost going into the new season.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Bilic said, as quoted by the Mail: "Michail was injured against Swansea in April and the plan was for him to miss a couple of games because he had an operation, it was not just an injury but a big one.

"He was prepared to miss a couple of games and was ahead of schedule. He’s a good healer, strong, mentally strong, a hard worker and a bit of a monster also, physically!

"So, the fact is he is ahead so he's playing on Friday night for the U23s and then he will miss the opening game of the season against Man United away, but he has been in training with us since Monday, he is playing tonight and he should be in the squad, at least, for the game against Southampton. That was planned."

Antonio will not travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in the club's first Premier League game of the season on Sunday, but could be in contention to face Southampton in a week's time.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters