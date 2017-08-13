Wolves Prepared to Pay a Total of £20m in Order to Land Two Rumoured Targets

Saturday afternoon saw Wolverhampton Wanderers win 2-0 against Derby County at the Pride Park Stadium.

Though Wolves have had a strong start with two wins in the new Championship campaign, Boss manager Nuno Espirito Santo wants to bolster the squad's attack by adding two more strikers to the team.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, Wolves are attempting to prepare £20m around the obstruction of financial fair play regulations in order to land the attacking pair of Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Rhodes and Norwich City's Nelson Oliveira.

Both forwards combined add up to £20m as Oliveira is rated at £8m whilst Rhodes is valued at £12m.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

With Ruben Neves already under their belt for a hefty £15m, Santo's team will have to make sure the deals find a way through FFP regulations if they are looking to solve the problem of what the manager believes the team is lacking.

For this reason, Wolverhampton's officials worry the possibility that a huge splurge of cash can result to a transfer ban.

Oliveira scored a total of nine goals last season for Norwich while Jordan Rhodes only managed to bag three for Sheffield Wednesday.

It is reported that football super agent Jorge Mendes is involved with Oliveira's deal and is currently setting up negotiations with Wolves.