Soccer

Wolves Prepared to Pay a Total of £20m in Order to Land Two Rumoured Targets

2 hours ago

Saturday afternoon saw Wolverhampton Wanderers win 2-0 against Derby County at the Pride Park Stadium.

Though Wolves have had a strong start with two wins in the new Championship campaign, Boss manager Nuno Espirito Santo wants to bolster the squad's attack by adding two more strikers to the team.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, Wolves are attempting to prepare £20m around the obstruction of financial fair play regulations in order to land the attacking pair of Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Rhodes and Norwich City's Nelson Oliveira.

Both forwards combined add up to £20m as Oliveira is rated at £8m whilst Rhodes is valued at £12m.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

With Ruben Neves already under their belt for a hefty £15m, Santo's team will have to make sure the deals find a way through FFP regulations if they are looking to solve the problem of what the manager believes the team is lacking. 

For this reason, Wolverhampton's officials worry the possibility that a huge splurge of cash can result to a transfer ban.

Oliveira scored a total of nine goals last season for Norwich while Jordan Rhodes only managed to bag three for Sheffield Wednesday.

It is reported that football super agent Jorge Mendes is involved with Oliveira's deal and is currently setting up negotiations with Wolves. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters