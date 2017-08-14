Alan Shearer Fires Shots at Danny Rose After the Defender's Recent Wage-Related Outburst

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has launched a scathing attack on Tottenham players calling for higher wages - particularly taking aim at Danny Rose.

The full-back openly spoke out last week, seemingly complaining about how he doesn't earn the money that he's worth, and has since apologised. But Shearer seems to believe that Spurs players don't currently justify higher wages.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"I would argue against that (Spurs players deserving higher wages), particularly in the Danny Rose situation." Shearer said on Match of the Day Two.

"Timing of it was all wrong; he hasn't won anything with Spurs yet, he signed a new contract ten or 11 months ago? A five-year contract, was happy to do that, and hasn't played for the last seven months!

"So how on earth he can come out and moan about lack of money or lack of wages that he's getting or other players are getting.

"Don't sign your contract ten months ago then," was Shearer's response to Mark Chapman, who asked what Rose should do if he sees players in the bottom half of the table earning more money than him.

"He didn't have to sign it," Shearer continued. "We saw Tottenham over the last 18 months roll in different players every month, sat with Pochettino signing a new contract,

"So 18 months on you cant moan about that, they haven't won anything.

"Two years ago they had a great chance to win the league, they didn't. They capitulated in the last month. Last year they had a great chance to win the league,

"I understand there's been progression, but these players haven't won anything. These players also nose dived in the Champions League - we saw a lot of them nose dive with England last summer. so at the minute, I can't see how any of them can say 'we deserve more money'."