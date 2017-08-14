Soccer

Bayern President Backs 'Great Club' Dortmund Over Ousmane Dembele Saga & Slams Douglas Costa

an hour ago

Borussia Dortmund have received praise from an unlikely source in Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness. 

The 65-year-old backed Dortmund as a 'great club' for their handling of wantaway star Ousmane Dembélé amid interest from Barcelona, and drew comparisons with former Munich star Douglas Costa.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Hoeness spoke about the way his Bundesliga rivals, as 20-year-old Dembele was reported to have boycotted Dortmund training amidst interest from Barcelona. 

"First of all, I must say that Borussia Dortmund has thus far acted very shrewdly and approached the matter very calmly. As a great club, and Dortmund is that now, you sometimes have to show strength. We would have handled it the same way," Hoeness said.

"The player is also at fault. If the player doesn’t go to practice, then he has to answer for that alone and cannot hide behind his agent. At some point, the spectators won’t play along anymore. You cannot treat the players like gods if they don’t behave like gods.

Maddie Meyer/GettyImages

Hoeness also touched on the departure of Brazilian winger Costa, who left the Allianz Arena this summer to join Italian champions Juventus.


"There are players who start to think about where they might earn more money two days after they sign their contracts. It’s the responsibility of the club to sign players of character. We had a similar case with Costa," he added. 


"He acted exactly like Dembélé. After the shortest amount of time, although his performances were not that good, he wanted to have more money. We let him go on Bayern Munich’s terms."

Bayern will host Bayer Leverkusen on the opening game of the Bundesliga this Friday. Having secured passage to the second round of the DFB Cup thanks to a 5-0 victory over 3. 


Liga side Chemnitzer FC, the Bavarians will be desperate to secure a sixth straight Bundesliga title this season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters