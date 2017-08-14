Benfica Forward Admits He's Uncertain About His Future at Club With Watford Deal Looming

Portuguese newspaper Record has reported that Benfica forward André Carrillo is still uncertain as to where he will be playing this season as his owners and Premier League side Watford continue to negotiate over his future.

It is believed that the 27-year-old is out-of-favour with current manager Rui Vitória and made only three league starts in the 2016-17 season for the Lisbon club.

The Peruvian's future was plunged into further doubt over the summer as Benfica signed forwards Haris Seferović and Chris Willock to increase the competition for places at the top end of the pitch.

André Carrillo não vai permanecer no Benfica.

O médio de 26 anos está perto de rumar a Inglaterra para assinar pelo Watford de Marco Silva. pic.twitter.com/c5WqjhbaRs — Transf. ao Minuto (@transf_min) July 16, 2017

Watford have already spent big this year with sizable fees being paid for newcomers Andre Gray, Nathaniel Chalobah, Will Hughes and Richarlison, and so it is believed that manager Marco Silva would favour a loan move.

Benfica have requested a loan fee of €2m in order for Carillo to leave on a season-long loan with the option for the Hornets to make a permanent transfer at the end of the deal, but no further agreements have been made on the winger's future and he continues to train with Benfica.

Image by Freddie Carty





Whether or not a deal can be agreed can be put into further question following Silva's recent signings of Richarlison and Gray. Watford already had five strikers on their books and with Roberto Pereyra and Nordin Amrabat performing well on the wings, a move for Carrillo may not be necessary.