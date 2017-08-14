Liverpool look set to miss out on another summer signing as reigning Premier League champions Chelsea prepare a £50m offer for wantaway Southampton star Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman has handed in a transfer request at St Mary's Stadium and but for some naive negotiating tactics from Liverpool, Van Dijk would likely have already left the south coast for Merseyside this summer.

Additionally, Manchester City have asked to be kept updated with the 26-year-old's future, although the Sky Blues are yet to launch a concrete offer for the Southampton star, according to the Mirror.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, along with technical director Michael Emenalo, is a fan of the Dutch international and following the Blues 3-2 defeat to Burnley on the opening day of the season, any potential move to bring Van Dijk to Stamford Bridge will likely be accelerated.

Having already confirmed the signing of German international Antonio Rüdiger for £31m, as well as integrating Andreas Christensen into the squad after two years on loan in Germany, Conte clearly wants to improve his side's defensive capabilities.

Although Chelsea conceded just 33 goals last season, Conte's emphasis on defence has been seen throughout his managerial career.

Last season saw the likes of Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso, two players who have previously failed to establish themselves in the Premier League, thrive in Conte's system