Chelsea Striker Diego Costa Admits He Will Only Leave Blues for Atletico Madrid Despite Embargo

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has opened up on his current situation with the Blues, and has claimed that the only team he will leave Stamford Bridge for is former club Atletico Madrid.

Costa spent four years at the Vicente Calderon, where he enjoyed huge success, developing a magnificent relationship with manager Diego Simeone as well as the fans, and has discussed his desire to return to La Liga after being told he is no longer wanted at Chelsea:

David Ramos/GettyImages

"My desire is to go to Atletico. I've spoken to Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia. I said, 'If the manager doesn't want me, I want to go to Atletico Madrid,'' Costa told the Daily Mail.





"I have rejected other offers. They want to sell me to China or other teams. The language is better for me in Spain. If I'm off, I'm going to the club I want to go to, not the club that's paying the most.

"Diego Simeone wants me. It is very clear. I have always had a bond with him. The fans and people love me there. They respect me."

The problem surrounding such a move comes in the form of a transfer embargo - meaning Atletico can't sign anyone until 2018, but that doesn't seem to deter Costa.

"I want the deal with Atletico resolved this month. My idea would be to go to Madrid, train there, get in the best physical shape and be ready to fire ahead of the World Cup."

Reports have claimed that he is considering legal action, but the Spanish international has denied such claims:

"At the moment, no. I want people to do things the right way." Costa said when asked if he was considering legal action.

"Why won't they let me go if they don't want me? I have to do what I have to do. I have to think of myself. I've been a good boy here and tried to do the right thing."