Ex-England U16 International Jack Rose Puts Pen to Paper on 1-Year Contract With Saints

Southampton have completed the signing of 22-year-old goalkeeper Jack Rose, following his release from West Brom this summer.

With previous experience coming in the form of loan spells at Accrington Stanley and Crawley Town, Rose will join up with the U23 squad at Southampton and, as he references in his first interview on the club website, hopefully, follow in the footsteps of England International Fraser Forster at St Mary's.

#SaintsFC is pleased to announce the signing of young goalkeeper Jack Rose: https://t.co/lsEP1sjJIV — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 14, 2017

"I came in for a week or so to get a feel for the place and show them what I could do and I’m excited to be here now," said Rose. "Everyone knows about the reputation Southampton have in bringing through young players and they give you opportunities.

"It makes it more real when you see the young players being given chances in the first-team so that’s one of my goals.

Good luck jack! Welcome to the club, excited for your future here at #SaintsFC! — 😇 (@SaintsAmerican_) August 14, 2017

"There is a great pool of goalkeepers here who I can learn from to develop my game," he added. "Fraser is an England international, Stuart Taylor has a lot of experience and I trained with Alex McCarthy in the week - he was really good with me."

Rose will likely join the U23 squad at Southampton for the near future. A side that boasts promising young players like Jake Hesketh, the Saints will be hoping for a positive campaign in the Premier League 2 this season.