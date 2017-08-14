Ex-Newcastle Boss Bemoans 'Clown' Shelvey Opening Day Red Card Against Tottenham

The heavily-criticised Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is reportedly facing the loss of Newcastle's captaincy, in the wake of his sending off against Spurs on Sunday.

The Sun reported that manager Rafa Benitez may be forced into making a change after the incident in which the midfielder appeared to stamp on Dele Alli, while former Newcastle boss Graeme Souness labelled Shelvey a 'clown' for his actions.

The 25-year-old was sent for an early bath on Sunday as Benitez's side slumped to a 2-0 home defeat prompted Souness to exclaim: “He’s gone from captain to clown in the space of ten seconds.”

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Rafa Bentiez also admitted he might consider his options in the wake of the 25-year-old's third career red.

“We will see in the future. It is too early," Benitez said. "He knows he has made a mistake and he apologised in the dressing room"

“I would also like to say that the tackle from behind from Harry Kane was worse, the rules are the rules, and we paid for that. I said it was worse because I had to change one player."

However, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino was quick to defend Harry Kane - and praised Dele Alli for keeping his cool, after Shelvey's stamp.

He said: "I saw the action. It [Kane's tackle] was not the same as Shelvey. It was different.

“Dele was calm, it was important because if you remember last season we talked about that, how we need to behave, improve and learn.

“He is so mature now and accepts what can happen on the pitch. He is so calm, is so brave and I think then he scored, a great goal and I’m very happy."