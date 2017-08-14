The #FellaChallenge: Modern Day Football at Its Best as Footballers Ridicule Marouane Fellaini

It all started when Marouane Fellaini entered the field of play as Manchester United took on Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup last week.

The Belgian midfielder, known for his brutish behaviour in midfield, was photographed after he took a ball to the face, leading to the image becoming a viral sensation overnight. Not one to shy away from the spotlight, the former Everton man soon made acknowledgement of the photo public...

Thank you to everyone who posted & sent me this 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/O7tmOSYR38 — Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) August 8, 2017

As is with all things in the modern game, this was in the danger of being swept away under the constant insights that come about through social media, however, Fellaini's international teammate Axel Witsel made sure to prevent this, after he posted this...

And so the #FellaChallenge was born, leading to a number of high profile footballers getting involved...

Doing the #fellachallenge before it was cool pic.twitter.com/rnuvjlLLe6 — Mats Hummels (@matshummels) August 10, 2017

Hace mucho mucho tiempo... de los creadores de #fellachallenge .... pic.twitter.com/QfkLNQB4O0 — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) August 12, 2017

Before you could say David Moyes, the internet was awash with fans posting photographs of footballers getting the faces smashed in, all in the honour of the Red Devils' clumsy midfielder...

Phil Jones won the #fellachallenge before it became a thing... pic.twitter.com/dF5tquwBuE — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) August 10, 2017

One of the best challenger for the #fellachallenge is Eric CARRIERE @Fellaini pic.twitter.com/DfgQVCW4rc — Boubakeur (@Bouba38) August 11, 2017

Yet, the top marks go to one Twitter user who created a #FellaChallenge account, rating attempts out of 10, with feedback. Top banter...