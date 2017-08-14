Soccer

Footballer Turned Pundit Claims Liverpool Must Make Move for Wantaway Leicester Star

2 hours ago

Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore has taken to Twitter to suggest that the Reds should make a move for unsettled Leicester City midfielder Riyad Mahrez this summer.

Mahrez was instrumental as Leicester stormed to a shock league win in 2016, bagging 17 goals and 11 assists in 36 Premier League starts.

However, in the following season, the 26-year-old’s form dropped considerably as the Foxes struggled from the off, and Claudio Ranieri was sacked by February.

Collymore believes Mahrez could be just what the Merseyside club need as they seek to improve on a 4th placed finish under Jurgen Klopp last term, as reported by HITC.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

Liverpool have added just Andrew Robertson, Dominic Solanke and Mohamed Salah to their squad this summer, and with cross-city rivals Everton splashing nearly £90m on players so far this season, Liverpool will be anxious to tie up a few more deals.

The Algerian star reportedly asked to leave the club, following speculation that Serie A runners-up Roma had made an offer for the former Le Havre star, however a move hasn’t materialised and Mahrez’s future remains all but certain.

Mahrez’s current contract with Leicester City runs until June 2020.

