Huddersfield Town's Danish Trio Make Premier League History After Crystal Palace Demolition

Huddersfield Town trio Mathias Zanka, Jonas Lössl and Philip Billing made Danish history in the Premier League following the newly promoted side's 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace, becoming the first three Danes to play 90 minutes for the same team in the Premier League, as reported by Premierleaguefodbold.dk.

Every member of the play-off final winners' team can be commended for a solid, clinical display against the Eagles on Saturday, but the aforementioned trio were particularly impressive, announcing their relatively unknown talents to the top flight and becoming record breakers in the process.



1 - Huddersfield Town are the first team to see their first-ever @PremierLeague goal come via an own-goal. Gifted. pic.twitter.com/WqOotd5eza — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 12, 2017

Zanka, signed from FC Copenhagen this summer, was a standout player for the Terriers at Selhurst Park, forcing the ball goalwards in the build up to the West Yorkshire side's first Premier League goal, albeit with Joel Ward getting the final touch.

Nevertheless, the Danish international put in a commanding display alongside Billing and Lossl, with the latter earning a place in numerous news outlet's team of the week, and for almost a day at least, Huddersfield fans could proudly call themselves Premier League table toppers.

GRAPHIC: 4 debutants made our first Premier League team of the week this season. Which newcomer impressed you most? https://t.co/Goe55yCA84 pic.twitter.com/RiVmwM3GKk — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 14, 2017

The three Danes make up a third of the total number of Danish players currently plying their trade in the Premier League, and with the relative obscurity of the nationality, the Terriers may have found a unique spine for their team like no other.

Huddersfield fans more than anyone will hope their Danish contingent will continue to perform and propel them to Premier League safety against all odds, and after Saturday's performance, there is no reason why they can't.

Complacency can be a killer in the Premier League, mind, and the Terriers' inexperience may be a deciding factor in a long season. Remember Huddersfield fans, it's a marathon, not a sprint.

