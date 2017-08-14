Soccer

Huddersfield Town's Danish Trio Make Premier League History After Crystal Palace Demolition

2 hours ago

Huddersfield Town trio Mathias Zanka, Jonas Lössl and Philip Billing made Danish history in the Premier League following the newly promoted side's 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace, becoming the first three Danes to play 90 minutes for the same team in the Premier League, as reported by Premierleaguefodbold.dk.

Every member of the play-off final winners' team can be commended for a solid, clinical display against the Eagles on Saturday, but the aforementioned trio were particularly impressive, announcing their relatively unknown talents to the top flight and becoming record breakers in the process.

Zanka, signed from FC Copenhagen this summer, was a standout player for the Terriers at Selhurst Park, forcing the ball goalwards in the build up to the West Yorkshire side's first Premier League goal, albeit with Joel Ward getting the final touch.

Nevertheless, the Danish international put in a commanding display alongside Billing and Lossl, with the latter earning a place in numerous news outlet's team of the week, and for almost a day at least, Huddersfield fans could proudly call themselves Premier League table toppers. 

The three Danes make up a third of the total number of Danish players currently plying their trade in the Premier League, and with the relative obscurity of the nationality, the Terriers may have found a unique spine for their team like no other. 

Huddersfield fans more than anyone will hope their Danish contingent will continue to perform and propel them to Premier League safety against all odds, and after Saturday's performance, there is no reason why they can't. 

Complacency can be a killer in the Premier League, mind, and the Terriers' inexperience may be a deciding factor in a long season. Remember Huddersfield fans, it's a marathon, not a sprint.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters