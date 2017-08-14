Hugo Lloris Says Teammates 'Understand' the Reasoning Behind Danny Rose's 'Frustration' at Tottenham

After Danny Rose ruthlessly hit-out at his current employer's 'rigid' wage structure, Tottenham Hotspur's captain Hugo Lloris has emerged in solidarity with his 'frustrated' colleague, claiming that he and his teammates 'understand' where the injured left-back's dismay is coming from.

Although with monetary issues aside, the French stopper - speaking to the media (via The Sun) - seems to believe that one of the sole fundamental reasons to Rose's unhappiness at the north Londoners is due to his lack of involvement thanks to his ongoing injury set-back, rather than focusing the wage dispute in particular, which is evidently a more than sour note for the England international.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“Danny is part of the team and we understand his frustrations. It has been six or seven months he has been out of the team with an injury." The club skipper said.

“We hope he will be back as soon as possible and is working hard.

“Then he will be back with the team and ready to fight for his place in the team and for Spurs and for the fans.”

Coming off the back of a 2-0 opening day victory in the Premier League against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Sunday, Lloris, 30, was quizzed to whether he and the players have spoken about Rose's predicament.

Spurs' stopper proceeded to add: “We stayed calm. We are still in touch with Danny and there is no problem. If people from outside want to make trouble it does not affect us.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

“We are a good squad, very clean with good minds and sometimes you can do mistakes. The thing is not to repeat them.

“The most important thing is that the leaders of this team are not affected and we are moving on and we showed it in Newcastle. The commitment inside the squad is great.

“Danny made a mistake, he apologised and we move on. That’s it. The team was never affected by it as we were focused on our first Premier League game.”