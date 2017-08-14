Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti has announced that his highly sought after winger Ivan Perisic is 'determined' to stay at the San Siro this summer - despite spending the entirety of summer linked with a move away from the club.

Perisic has been constantly linked with a move to Manchester United during this window, and while many expected Jose Mourinho to get his man, the Croatian remains with Inter, but Perisic's boss Spalletti has insisted that the 28-year-old wants to stay with the club.

"Perisic is determined to stay," he told Sky Sports Italia (via the Mirror).

"There was a moment [when he considered moving], but then he spoke like a footballer who is interested in doing the right thing for his professionalism and he drew a conclusion."

Jose Mourinho has had his say on the current situation regarding Perisic. Though he refused to mention any names, the Portuguese boss admitted that he would still like to add to his squad.

"I'm happy with my squad but I would like to have two more players - I never hide that," Mourinho said.

"One player would be a midfield player that gives me more options and balance to the team and our needs. Another one an attacking player, especially that can play through the wings to give me also more attacking options.

"But I never speak about players that belong to other teams, I don't like if any manager comes now and would say he would like one of my players, that's not correct. I would like two more players but probably I only get one."