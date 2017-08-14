Soccer

Jurgen Klopp Admits Liverpool Still Need to Strengthen 'All Parts' of Squad in Transfer Market

an hour ago

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted the need for more new signings at Anfield after several injuries left the team short of depth and options on the opening day of the season, when the Reds were unable to get the better of Watford in a 3-3 draw.


Liverpool had to make do without Philippe Coutinho, Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne and Daniel Sturridge for the game at Vicarage Road.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Many have suggested that a new centre-back is the most pressing requirement after poor set-piece defending cost Liverpool the win, but Klopp is bluntly insistent that it is 'all parts' of the team that still require strengthening.

"It's not as though one player can sort all the set-piece problems for Liverpool. Of course, it's about positioning. Do the right thing, at the right moment, in the right position," Klopp is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

"We are still working on all parts. We cannot build them. We have to have talks, we're looking at all parts of the team," he added.

"The squad at the moment is not too wide for a lot of games because decisive players are not available. But that's our situation."

On the subject of a new centre-back, Klopp commented, "People will say I need to buy a new player in the position. I don't know if that makes real sense.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

"We did well in the pre-season in this situation. We conceded goals, but we also did good things. We can't only focus on one thing, but we know it's an important thing, of course.

"I don't feel comfortable because I can't change it at the moment. But I know what to do."

Southampton's unsettled star Virgil van Dijk remains linked with a move to Anfield. But after the nature of the 'tapping up' accusations and Liverpool's public apology earlier in the summer, it is rumoured the Saints would be more willing to do business with other clubs instead.

